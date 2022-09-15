Two more deaths recorded in Sefton
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.
A total of 1,145 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – up from 1,143 on September 8.
They were among 26,473 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.