Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two more deaths recorded in Sefton

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,255 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 1,253 on the week before.

They were among 28,827 deaths recorded across the North West.

Most Popular

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.