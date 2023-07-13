Anger over controversial plans to close train station ticket offices in St Helens

“Reducing the human offer at our stations is not driven by austerity or Government cuts, it is driven by profiteering of the private sector”

Anger is mounting over controversial plans to close train station ticket offices in St Helens.

Councillors backed a motion on the issue at the full council meeting on Wednesday, and it was proposed by deputy council leader Cllr Seve Gomez-Aspron, and seconded by Cllr Keith Laird.

The motion stated that the plans would mean the ‘total closure’ of the ticket office at Earlestown, Eccleston Park, Garswood, Newton-le-Willows, Rainhill, St Helens Junction, Thatto Heath and Lea Green.

Furthermore, it said this would only leave a single ticket office open – at St Helens Central Station – on reduced opening hours.

‘Driven by profiteering’

“Reducing the human offer at our stations is not driven by austerity or Government cuts, it is driven by profiteering of the private sector,” said the motion.

“It will make life more difficult for those who are disabled, have limited mobility, struggle with new technology, feel unsafe around unstaffed stations and anyone who just needs some extra help. The railways of Great Britain are profitable. The Great British public should benefit from that with at least basic service levels.”

Objecting proposals: As part of the motion, which was passed, the council is asking the council leader and chief executive to respond to the Rail Delivery Group consultation to ‘object in the strongest terms’ in relation to the proposals for the borough, as well as to write to the secretary of state for transport to object to the proposals.

Cllr Michael Haw, Cllr Teresa Sims and Cllr Geoff Pearl – of St Helens Council and Eccleston Parish Council – have issued a response to the Rail Delivery Group’s consultation.

They said: “Many residents have contacted us to explain how vital staffed ticket offices are for them. The plans are of particular concern to elderly and disabled residents and station staff locally and indeed across the country.

“Closing ticket offices at these stations would not only inconvenience passengers but also negatively impact the overall travel experience and accessibility of the rail network in the area. While it has been mentioned that only a small percentage of rail tickets are purchased from ticket offices, it is crucial to consider the broader context.

“From touch screens being hard to see and use to those on lower incomes preferring to use cash to budget efficiently during a cost-of-living crisis, there are many reasons why people choose to use a ticket office over a ticket machine. Many passengers, mainly those less familiar with technology or prefer personalised assistance, rely on the support and guidance provided by knowledgeable ticket office staff.