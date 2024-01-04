Couple of care homes in St Helens meeting expectations

A pair of care homes have been found to be 'good'.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows two providers have been rated in St Helens in December.

Amberley Court Care Home – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on December 20. Its latest inspection was on November 7.

Another care home, Brookfield Support Centre, was also given a 'good' rating, having last been inspected on November 16. The rating was published on December 21.