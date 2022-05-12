Drop in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 4,417 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in April.
That was a drop of 5% on the 4,638 visits recorded during March, but 8% more than the 4,106 patients seen in April 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 1,395 visits to A&E at sites run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.
At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:
In April:
There were 104 booked appointments, up from 75 in March
94% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%