Drop in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:07 pm
General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 4,417 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in April.

That was a drop of 5% on the 4,638 visits recorded during March, but 8% more than the 4,106 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 1,395 visits to A&E at sites run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 104 booked appointments, up from 75 in March

94% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%