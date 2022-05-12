Drop in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 4,417 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in April.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 5% on the 4,638 visits recorded during March, but 8% more than the 4,106 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 1,395 visits to A&E at sites run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 104 booked appointments, up from 75 in March