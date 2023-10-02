Food hygiene ratings given to five St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cornerstone Food Pantry at Lester Drive Community Centre, 5 Lester Drive, Eccleston; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Amans at 61 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on September 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Pied Bull Hotel at Pied Bull, 54 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on September 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pronto Pizza at 87 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on September 26
• Rated 3: Rainhill Fish Bar at 570 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on August 16