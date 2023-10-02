Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cornerstone Food Pantry at Lester Drive Community Centre, 5 Lester Drive, Eccleston; rated on September 26

    • Rated 5: Amans at 61 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on September 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Pied Bull Hotel at Pied Bull, 54 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on September 19

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Pronto Pizza at 87 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on September 26

    • Rated 3: Rainhill Fish Bar at 570 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on August 16