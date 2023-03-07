Food hygiene ratings given to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Rainhill Hall at Warrington Road, Rainhill, Prescot; rated on January 30
• Rated 1: Mei's Garden at 369 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on January 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Toby Carvery at Lakeside Toby Carvery, Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on January 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Balti Spice at Balti Spice Cuisine Limited, 113 Duke Street, St Helens; rated on January 30