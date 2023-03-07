Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: Rainhill Hall at Warrington Road, Rainhill, Prescot; rated on January 30

    • Rated 1: Mei's Garden at 369 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on January 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Toby Carvery at Lakeside Toby Carvery, Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on January 30

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 2: Balti Spice at Balti Spice Cuisine Limited, 113 Duke Street, St Helens; rated on January 30