Food hygiene ratings given to four St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The New Clean Lean Fit Food Limited at 133 Higher Parr Street, St Helens; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Stanley Arms at Stanley Arms, 14 Gillars Lane, Eccleston; rated on July 26
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: The Village Chippy at 6 Oxford Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on July 26
• Rated 4: Wu's Village at 307 Derbyshire Hill Road, St Helens; rated on July 26