Food hygiene ratings given to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: The New Clean Lean Fit Food Limited at 133 Higher Parr Street, St Helens; rated on July 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Stanley Arms at Stanley Arms, 14 Gillars Lane, Eccleston; rated on July 26

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: The Village Chippy at 6 Oxford Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on July 26

    • Rated 4: Wu's Village at 307 Derbyshire Hill Road, St Helens; rated on July 26