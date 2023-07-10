Food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Boat House Cafe at Boathouse Cafe Taylor Park, Grosvenor Road, St Helens; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: St Peter's Church at Broad Oak Road, St Helens, Merseyside; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Blackbrook Recreation & Social at Blackbrook Recreation And Social Club, Boardmans Lane, St Helens; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: Clock Face Labour & Social Club at Clock Face Labour Club, 469a Clock Face Road, Clock Face; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Clock Face Recreation Club at Clock Face Colliery Recreation Club, 37 Crawford Street, Clock Face; rated on June 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 14 North Road, St Helens; rated on July 4
• Rated 4: Happy Season at 87 Upland Road, St Helens; rated on July 6