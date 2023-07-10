Food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Boat House Cafe at Boathouse Cafe Taylor Park, Grosvenor Road, St Helens; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: St Peter's Church at Broad Oak Road, St Helens, Merseyside; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Blackbrook Recreation & Social at Blackbrook Recreation And Social Club, Boardmans Lane, St Helens; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Clock Face Labour & Social Club at Clock Face Labour Club, 469a Clock Face Road, Clock Face; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Clock Face Recreation Club at Clock Face Colliery Recreation Club, 37 Crawford Street, Clock Face; rated on June 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 14 North Road, St Helens; rated on July 4