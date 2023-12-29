Food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Bikers Bistro at Els Bistro Millennium Motorcycle Centre, Aspinall Place, Thatto Heath, St Helens; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: Momo's Cafe CIC at 64-68 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on December 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Sidac Social Club at Sidac Sports And Social Club Off, Wheatsheaf Avenue, Sutton Leach; rated on December 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Owls Nest at Owls Nest Hotel, West End Road, Haydock; rated on November 6
• Rated 2: The Game Bird at East Lancashire Road, Eccleston; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Raj Indian Restaurant at 7 Elephant Lane, Thatto Heath; rated on December 4
• Rated 3: The Great Wall at 74 Pocket Nook Street, St Helens; rated on November 23