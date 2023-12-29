Register
Food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bikers Bistro at Els Bistro Millennium Motorcycle Centre, Aspinall Place, Thatto Heath, St Helens; rated on December 8

    • Rated 5: Momo's Cafe CIC at 64-68 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on December 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Sidac Social Club at Sidac Sports And Social Club Off, Wheatsheaf Avenue, Sutton Leach; rated on December 11

    • Rated 5: The Owls Nest at Owls Nest Hotel, West End Road, Haydock; rated on November 6

    • Rated 2: The Game Bird at East Lancashire Road, Eccleston; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: The Raj Indian Restaurant at 7 Elephant Lane, Thatto Heath; rated on December 4

    • Rated 3: The Great Wall at 74 Pocket Nook Street, St Helens; rated on November 23