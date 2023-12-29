Food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bikers Bistro at Els Bistro Millennium Motorcycle Centre, Aspinall Place, Thatto Heath, St Helens; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Momo's Cafe CIC at 64-68 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Sidac Social Club at Sidac Sports And Social Club Off, Wheatsheaf Avenue, Sutton Leach; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: The Owls Nest at Owls Nest Hotel, West End Road, Haydock; rated on November 6

• Rated 2: The Game Bird at East Lancashire Road, Eccleston; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Raj Indian Restaurant at 7 Elephant Lane, Thatto Heath; rated on December 4