Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Dam Bar & Grill at Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: St Peter's Church at Broad Oak Road, St Helens, Merseyside; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Limassol Restaurant at Limassol Taverna, 17 Baldwin Street, St Helens, Merseyside; rated on January 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Blackbrook Road, St Helens; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Haresfinch Rugby Community Club at Haresfinch Rugby And Community Club, Haresfinch Road, St Helens; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: