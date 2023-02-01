Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Dam Bar & Grill at Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: St Peter's Church at Broad Oak Road, St Helens, Merseyside; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Limassol Restaurant at Limassol Taverna, 17 Baldwin Street, St Helens, Merseyside; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Blackbrook Road, St Helens; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Haresfinch Rugby Community Club at Haresfinch Rugby And Community Club, Haresfinch Road, St Helens; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Gelato Royale Express at 2 Mccormack Avenue, St Helens; rated on January 19