Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Dam Bar & Grill at Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Cherry Orchard at Inglenook Farm at Inglenook Farm, Moss Nook Lane, Rainford; rated on February 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Star Inn at Church Road, Rainford; rated on February 23
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Moss Bank Express at 17 Dalehead Place, St Helens; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Five Ways Chip Inn at Fiveways Chip Inn, 122 Eccleston Street, St Helens; rated on February 23
• Rated 3: Jade Palace at 7 Beacon Road, Billinge; rated on January 26