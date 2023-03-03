Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
22 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Dam Bar & Grill at Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: Cherry Orchard at Inglenook Farm at Inglenook Farm, Moss Nook Lane, Rainford; rated on February 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Star Inn at Church Road, Rainford; rated on February 23

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Moss Bank Express at 17 Dalehead Place, St Helens; rated on February 27

    • Rated 5: The Five Ways Chip Inn at Fiveways Chip Inn, 122 Eccleston Street, St Helens; rated on February 23

    • Rated 3: Jade Palace at 7 Beacon Road, Billinge; rated on January 26