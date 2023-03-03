Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Dam Bar & Grill at Garswood Old Road, St Helens; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Cherry Orchard at Inglenook Farm at Inglenook Farm, Moss Nook Lane, Rainford; rated on February 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Star Inn at Church Road, Rainford; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Moss Bank Express at 17 Dalehead Place, St Helens; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: The Five Ways Chip Inn at Fiveways Chip Inn, 122 Eccleston Street, St Helens; rated on February 23