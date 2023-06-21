Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Taste Hut at 20 Oxford Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Nelson Chippery Ltd at 35 Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on April 28

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Brandi Pizza at 51 Grange Park Road, Thatto Heath; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Zerizza at 55 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Buttylicious at 26 Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath; rated on June 16