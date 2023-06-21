Food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Taste Hut at 20 Oxford Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Nelson Chippery Ltd at 35 Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on April 28
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Brandi Pizza at 51 Grange Park Road, Thatto Heath; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Zerizza at 55 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 14
• Rated 4: Buttylicious at 26 Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath; rated on June 16
• Rated 3: Garlic Spice at 160 Thatto Heath Road, Thatto Heath; rated on May 16