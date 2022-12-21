Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Good Burgers at 7 Stanley Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on November 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Ruskinvest Ltd at Ruskin Leisure, Ruskin Drive, Dentons Green; rated on November 15

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Parrbados Pizza at 23 Concourse Way, St Helens; rated on November 15