Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Good Burgers at 7 Stanley Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on November 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Ruskinvest Ltd at Ruskin Leisure, Ruskin Drive, Dentons Green; rated on November 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Parrbados Pizza at 23 Concourse Way, St Helens; rated on November 15