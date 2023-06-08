Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: The Chinese Buffet at The Chinese Buffet Savoy Building, Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on May 3

    • Rated 1: The Cottage Tandoori at Tandoori Cottage, 31 Church Road, Rainford; rated on May 3

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: The Treasure City at Treasure City Chip Shop, 193 City Road, St Helens; rated on May 3