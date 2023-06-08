Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: The Chinese Buffet at The Chinese Buffet Savoy Building, Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on May 3
• Rated 1: The Cottage Tandoori at Tandoori Cottage, 31 Church Road, Rainford; rated on May 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: The Treasure City at Treasure City Chip Shop, 193 City Road, St Helens; rated on May 3