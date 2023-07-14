Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: The Running Horses at Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Paul's Fishbar at 44a Bowness Avenue, St Helens; rated on June 8

    • Rated 3: Chans at Chans Takeaway, 155 Knowsley Road, St Helens; rated on June 8