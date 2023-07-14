Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Running Horses at Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Paul's Fishbar at 44a Bowness Avenue, St Helens; rated on June 8
• Rated 3: Chans at Chans Takeaway, 155 Knowsley Road, St Helens; rated on June 8