Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Eagle and Child at Eagle And Child, 6 Church Road, Rainford; rated on August 16
• Rated 3: The Billinge Arms at 191 Main Street, Billinge; rated on August 16
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Rainhill Fish Bar at 570 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on August 16