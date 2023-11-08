Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 4: Church Inn at 85 Broad Oak Road, St Helens; rated on October 3

    • Rated 2: Union Inn at 145 Hall Street, St Helens; rated on October 3

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Wang Chippy at Wangz, 189 Parr Stocks Road, St Helens; rated on October 3