Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Church Inn at 85 Broad Oak Road, St Helens; rated on October 3
• Rated 2: Union Inn at 145 Hall Street, St Helens; rated on October 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Wang Chippy at Wangz, 189 Parr Stocks Road, St Helens; rated on October 3