Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 3: Blue Tiffin at 56-58 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 4: St Annes Parish Centre at St Anne And Blessed Dominic Parish Centre, 40 Monastery Road, St Helens; rated on October 17

    • Rated 2: The Oak Tree at 2-4 Crow Lane East, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 17