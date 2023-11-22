Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 3: Blue Tiffin at 56-58 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: St Annes Parish Centre at St Anne And Blessed Dominic Parish Centre, 40 Monastery Road, St Helens; rated on October 17
• Rated 2: The Oak Tree at 2-4 Crow Lane East, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 17