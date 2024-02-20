Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Shere Khan Restaurant and Takeaway at 77 Liverpool Road, St Helens; rated on January 15
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at 76a High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on November 30
• Rated 1: Gelato Royale Express at 2 Mccormack Avenue, St Helens; rated on January 22