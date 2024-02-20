Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 3: Shere Khan Restaurant and Takeaway at 77 Liverpool Road, St Helens; rated on January 15

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Subway at 76a High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on November 30

    • Rated 1: Gelato Royale Express at 2 Mccormack Avenue, St Helens; rated on January 22