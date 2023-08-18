Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Railway Cafe at 3a Station Road, Rainhill; rated on August 16

• Rated 4: bocboc at 168a Kiln Lane, Eccleston; rated on July 13

• Rated 4: Kasper Eats at 35 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on June 20