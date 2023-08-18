Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Railway Cafe at 3a Station Road, Rainhill; rated on August 16

• Rated 4: bocboc at 168a Kiln Lane, Eccleston; rated on July 13

• Rated 4: Kasper Eats at 35 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on June 20

It means that of St Helens's 219 similar establishments with ratings, 135 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.