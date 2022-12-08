Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New Bold Coffee Shop and Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at New Bold Coffee Shop And Deli, 2 New Bold Court, Bold was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.
And Masala Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 31 North Road, St Helens was given a score of two on November 2.