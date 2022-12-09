Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
18 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Samerah Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 High Street, Newton Le Willows was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.
And Mama Pizza, a takeaway at 402a Clock Face Road, Clock Face was given a score of three on November 3.