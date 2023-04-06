Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
ATG Access, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cobaco House, North Florida Road, Haydock was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 3.

And Plate 8 - The Butty Box, a takeaway at The Butty Box Lea Green Business Park, Eurolink, Sutton Manor, St Helens was given a score of four on March 1.