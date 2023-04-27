Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Kirkfield, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kirkfield Hotel, 2-4 Church Street, Newton Le Willows was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.
And Vindialoo, a takeaway at 4 Tickle Avenue, St Helens was also given a score of four on April 24.