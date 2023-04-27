Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Kirkfield, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kirkfield Hotel, 2-4 Church Street, Newton Le Willows was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.

And Vindialoo, a takeaway at 4 Tickle Avenue, St Helens was also given a score of four on April 24.