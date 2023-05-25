Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Roll Model CIC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 19.

And Turkish Kebab, a takeaway at 124 Thatto Heath Road, Thatto Heath was also given a score of four on April 19.