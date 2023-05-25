Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
Roll Model CIC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 19.
And Turkish Kebab, a takeaway at 124 Thatto Heath Road, Thatto Heath was also given a score of four on April 19.