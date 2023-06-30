Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
The Wood Pit Cafe & Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 268 Church Road, Haydock was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.
And Wok’s Crackin, a takeaway at 150 Church Road, Haydock was given a score of four on May 25.