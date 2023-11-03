Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pat's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 61 Higher Parr Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.

And Golden Fish Supper Bar, a takeaway at Golden Fish And Chips 11 Four Acre Lane Shopping Centre, Four Acre Lane, Clock Face was given a score of four on September 28.