Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pat's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 61 Higher Parr Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Golden Fish Supper Bar, a takeaway at Golden Fish And Chips 11 Four Acre Lane Shopping Centre, Four Acre Lane, Clock Face was given a score of four on September 28.