Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Reeve Court Retirement Village, at Reeve Court Retirement Home Reeve Court Retirement Village, Stratton Drive, Rainhill was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 6.

And The Sweet Retreat, at 10 Elephant Lane, Thatto Heath was given a score of three on September 6.