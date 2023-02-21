Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Diya Indian Restaurant, at Diya Restaurant, East Lancashire Road, Windle, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 16.

And The Barn @ Fir Tree Farm, at Fir Tree Farm, Pimbo Road, Kings Moss was given a score of three on January 16.