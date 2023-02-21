Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Diya Indian Restaurant, at Diya Restaurant, East Lancashire Road, Windle, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Barn @ Fir Tree Farm, at Fir Tree Farm, Pimbo Road, Kings Moss was given a score of three on January 16.
It means that of St Helens's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (62%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.