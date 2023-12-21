Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Billinge Spice, at 192 Main Street, Billinge was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
And Coffee & Crystal's, at 35 Westfield Street, St Helens was also given a score of four on November 15.
It means that of St Helens's 179 takeaways with ratings, 62 (35%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.