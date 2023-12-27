Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ranjha’s, at 103 Corporation Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.
And Just Wings, at 53 Ormskirk Street, St Helens was also given a score of three on November 17.
It means that of St Helens's 179 takeaways with ratings, 61 (34%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.