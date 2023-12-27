Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two St Helens takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ranjha’s, at 103 Corporation Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And Just Wings, at 53 Ormskirk Street, St Helens was also given a score of three on November 17.

It means that of St Helens's 179 takeaways with ratings, 61 (34%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.