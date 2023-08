Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Teardrops at 110 Crab Street, St Helens; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Caffe & Co at Caffe And Co, 8 Dane Court, Rainhill; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Mayfair Sandwich Bar at Mayfair Sandwich Bar, 349a West End Road, Haydock; rated on July 20

• Rated 4: Green Olive at 2 George Street, St Helens; rated on July 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Grapes Hotel at 254 St Helens Road, Eccleston Park; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Victoria Inn at 322 Wargrave Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Abbey Hotel at The Abbey, 1 Hard Lane, Dentons Green; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Seven Stars Inn at 67 Millbrook Lane, Eccleston; rated on July 24

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Delivery at 65 Ormskirk Street, St Helens; rated on July 25