Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Epicurean at 268 Church Road, Haydock; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Cafe 303 at 20 Oxford Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Spice of Life - St Helens Hospital at St Helens Hospital Site, Marshalls Cross Road, St Helens; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Cafe Laziz at 2a North Road, St Helens; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Rainford Guide Hall at Church Road, Rainford; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: St.Helens YMCA at Ymca Building, North Road, St Helens; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at Salvation Army Hall, Tickle Avenue, St Helens; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: The Living Well Cafe at Alexandra Works, Borough Road, St Helens; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: PDG Eatery at Pdg Eatery, 88 Cambridge Road, St Helens; rated on October 24

• Rated 3: The Moss Bank at Moss Bank Hotel, Moss Bank Road, St Helens; rated on October 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Jaydees Sports and Function Suite at Blackbrook Working Mens Club, Sumner Street, Haydock; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Garswood Conservative Club at 14-16 Station Road, Ashton In Makerfield; rated on November 6

• Rated 5: The Function Room at 2b North Road, St Helens; rated on November 3

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 86 Cambridge Road, St Helens; rated on October 23