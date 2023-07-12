Food hygiene ratings handed to five St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Olive Catering Services at Knauf Insulation, Stafford Road, St Helens; rated on June 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Old Crow Public House at Old Crow Inn, 248 Crow Lane East, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 6
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Cafe Express at 4 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on June 6
• Rated 4: Crispy Cod at The Crispy Cod, 175 Knowsley Road, St Helens; rated on June 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 2: Bombai Kitchen at 33 Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 6