Food hygiene ratings handed to five St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Olive Catering Services at Knauf Insulation, Stafford Road, St Helens; rated on June 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Old Crow Public House at Old Crow Inn, 248 Crow Lane East, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 6

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Cafe Express at 4 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on June 6

    • Rated 4: Crispy Cod at The Crispy Cod, 175 Knowsley Road, St Helens; rated on June 6

    • Rated 2: Bombai Kitchen at 33 Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 6