Food hygiene ratings handed to five St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Olive Catering Services at Knauf Insulation, Stafford Road, St Helens; rated on June 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Old Crow Public House at Old Crow Inn, 248 Crow Lane East, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 6

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Cafe Express at 4 Junction Lane, St Helens; rated on June 6

• Rated 4: Crispy Cod at The Crispy Cod, 175 Knowsley Road, St Helens; rated on June 6

