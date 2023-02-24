Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Reds at 21 Church Road, Rainford; rated on February 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Boars Head at 675 Elton Head Road, St Helens; rated on February 16

    • Rated 4: Eccleston Arms Bar & Grill at Eccleston Arms Bar And Grill, 156 Prescot Road, St Helens; rated on February 21

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: HOTBOX at 2 Longton Lane, Rainhill; rated on February 16