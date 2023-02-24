Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Reds at 21 Church Road, Rainford; rated on February 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Boars Head at 675 Elton Head Road, St Helens; rated on February 16
• Rated 4: Eccleston Arms Bar & Grill at Eccleston Arms Bar And Grill, 156 Prescot Road, St Helens; rated on February 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: HOTBOX at 2 Longton Lane, Rainhill; rated on February 16