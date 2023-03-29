Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Bruno's Rodizio at Brunos Rodizio, Rigby Street, St Helens; rated on February 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Black Bull at Black Bull Hotel, Knowsley Road, St Helens; rated on February 21
• Rated 3: The Wheatsheaf at Wheatsheaf Hotel, Mill Lane, Sutton Leach; rated on February 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Vindialoo at 4 Tickle Avenue, St Helens; rated on February 21