Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Dragon & Phoenix at Dragon And Phoenix, 16-18 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on April 26

    • Rated 3: Fika Coffee and Home at 2 Walmsley Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on April 26

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Jill's Chippy at Jills Chippy, 47 Park Road, St Helens; rated on April 26

    • Rated 3: Willows Fried Chicken and Pizza at 66 Park Road South, Newton Le Willows; rated on April 26