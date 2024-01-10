Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Algrante's Coffee Shop at 10 Four Acre Lane Shopping Centre, Four Acre Lane, Clock Face; rated on January 9

    • Rated 5: Margaret House (Tru Ltd) at Margaret House, 342 Haydock Lane, Haydock; rated on January 4

    • Rated 2: Crumpets at Crumpets Cafe, 59 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Game Bird at East Lancashire Road, Eccleston; rated on January 3