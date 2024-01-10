Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Algrante's Coffee Shop at 10 Four Acre Lane Shopping Centre, Four Acre Lane, Clock Face; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Margaret House (Tru Ltd) at Margaret House, 342 Haydock Lane, Haydock; rated on January 4
• Rated 2: Crumpets at Crumpets Cafe, 59 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Game Bird at East Lancashire Road, Eccleston; rated on January 3