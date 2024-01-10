Food hygiene ratings handed to four St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Algrante's Coffee Shop at 10 Four Acre Lane Shopping Centre, Four Acre Lane, Clock Face; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Margaret House (Tru Ltd) at Margaret House, 342 Haydock Lane, Haydock; rated on January 4

• Rated 2: Crumpets at Crumpets Cafe, 59 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: