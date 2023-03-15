Food hygiene ratings handed to nine St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at Tesco Stores, St Helens Linkway, St Helens; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Shakey J’s Family Dining at 70 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Willowbees Cafe at Newton Le Willows Health And Fitness, Ashton Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: The Mount Garden at Holy Trinity Church And Hall, Traverse Street, St Helens; rated on March 2
• Rated 2: Pink Pearl at Pink Pearl Restaurant, Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on February 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Little George Quarter at 12-14 George Street, St Helens; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Red Cat at The Red Cat, 8 Red Cat Lane, Crank; rated on March 2
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Vindialoo Express at Vindaloo Express, 84 Cambridge Road, St Helens; rated on February 7
• Rated 3: Viva Pizza at 15 Sutton Road, St Helens; rated on February 7