Food hygiene ratings handed to nine St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at Tesco Stores, St Helens Linkway, St Helens; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Shakey J’s Family Dining at 70 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Willowbees Cafe at Newton Le Willows Health And Fitness, Ashton Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: The Mount Garden at Holy Trinity Church And Hall, Traverse Street, St Helens; rated on March 2

• Rated 2: Pink Pearl at Pink Pearl Restaurant, Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on February 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Little George Quarter at 12-14 George Street, St Helens; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Red Cat at The Red Cat, 8 Red Cat Lane, Crank; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Vindialoo Express at Vindaloo Express, 84 Cambridge Road, St Helens; rated on February 7

