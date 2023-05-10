Food hygiene ratings handed to nine St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Burger King at Burger King (Uk) Limited, Milverny Way, St Helens; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Ravenhead Retail Park, 14 Milverny Way, St Helens; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Oakdene Out of School Club at Oakdene Primary School, Ashton Avenue, Rainhill; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: The Indian Palace at Unit 1, 4 Branchway, Haydock; rated on April 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Nelson at 35 Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: The Micklehead Green at Eurolink, Sutton Manor; rated on April 26

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Nelson Chippery at The Nelson, 35 Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on April 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Dial A Pizza at 21 Sutton Oak Drive, St Helens; rated on April 26