Food hygiene ratings handed to nine St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King at Burger King (Uk) Limited, Milverny Way, St Helens; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Ravenhead Retail Park, 14 Milverny Way, St Helens; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Oakdene Out of School Club at Oakdene Primary School, Ashton Avenue, Rainhill; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: The Indian Palace at Unit 1, 4 Branchway, Haydock; rated on April 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Nelson at 35 Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: The Micklehead Green at Eurolink, Sutton Manor; rated on April 26
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Nelson Chippery at The Nelson, 35 Bridge Street, St Helens; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Dial A Pizza at 21 Sutton Oak Drive, St Helens; rated on April 26
• Rated 4: Jun Wahs at Jun Wahs Chinese Takeaway, 483 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on April 2