Food hygiene ratings handed to six St Helens establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Costco Uk Ltd at Costco Wholesale, Andover Road, Haydock, St Helens; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: Toast 2 Roast at 27 Bassenthwaite Avenue, St Helens; rated on June 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Houghwood Golf Ltd at Houghwood Golf Clubhouse Houghwood Golf Course, Crank Road, Kings Moss; rated on June 20

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Super Liang at 68 Park Road South, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 19

    • Rated 5: Shan Shan at 107 Derbyshire Hill Road, St Helens; rated on June 15

    • Rated 3: Pap'z Chicken and Pizza at 78 Claughton Street, St Helens; rated on June 20