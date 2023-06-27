Food hygiene ratings handed to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Costco Uk Ltd at Costco Wholesale, Andover Road, Haydock, St Helens; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Toast 2 Roast at 27 Bassenthwaite Avenue, St Helens; rated on June 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Houghwood Golf Ltd at Houghwood Golf Clubhouse Houghwood Golf Course, Crank Road, Kings Moss; rated on June 20
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Super Liang at 68 Park Road South, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 19
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Shan Shan at 107 Derbyshire Hill Road, St Helens; rated on June 15
• Rated 3: Pap'z Chicken and Pizza at 78 Claughton Street, St Helens; rated on June 20