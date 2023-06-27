Food hygiene ratings handed to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Costco Uk Ltd at Costco Wholesale, Andover Road, Haydock, St Helens; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Toast 2 Roast at 27 Bassenthwaite Avenue, St Helens; rated on June 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Houghwood Golf Ltd at Houghwood Golf Clubhouse Houghwood Golf Course, Crank Road, Kings Moss; rated on June 20

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Super Liang at 68 Park Road South, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 19

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Shan Shan at 107 Derbyshire Hill Road, St Helens; rated on June 15