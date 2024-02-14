Food hygiene ratings handed to six St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Cafe Laziz at Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road, St Helens; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Peasley Cross United Reformed Church at Beaufort Street, St Helens; rated on January 31
• Rated 4: Piano café at 39 Barrow Street, St Helens; rated on January 9
• Rated 3: Miami Fast Food (Air Nation) at 4 Lowe Street, St Helens; rated on January 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Cookhouse Pub and Carvery at Victoria Hotel, 507 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on January 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Meadow Barbeque at Meadow Barbecue, 43 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 31