Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cafe Laziz at Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road, St Helens; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Peasley Cross United Reformed Church at Beaufort Street, St Helens; rated on January 31

    • Rated 4: Piano café at 39 Barrow Street, St Helens; rated on January 9

    • Rated 3: Miami Fast Food (Air Nation) at 4 Lowe Street, St Helens; rated on January 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Cookhouse Pub and Carvery at Victoria Hotel, 507 Warrington Road, Rainhill; rated on January 30

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Meadow Barbeque at Meadow Barbecue, 43 Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 31