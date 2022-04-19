Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Two Brothers Coffee at Globe Buildings, 6 Ormskirk Street, St Helens; rated on March 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Griffin Inn at Church Lane, Eccleston, St.Helens; rated on March 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Raj Indian Restaurant at Raj, 7 Elephant Lane, Thatto Heath; rated on March 14