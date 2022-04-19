Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Two Brothers Coffee at Globe Buildings, 6 Ormskirk Street, St Helens; rated on March 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Griffin Inn at Church Lane, Eccleston, St.Helens; rated on March 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: