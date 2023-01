Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 3: The Park Bar and Kitchen at Sherdley Park Municipal Golf Course, Sherdley Road, St Helens; rated on December 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Cricketers Arms at Peter Street, St Helens; rated on December 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: