Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: The Butty Box at 23 Sandwash Close, Rainford; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Colliers Arms at Colliers Arms, 37 Pimbo Road, Kings Moss; rated on January 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: