Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Butty Box at 23 Sandwash Close, Rainford; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Colliers Arms at Colliers Arms, 37 Pimbo Road, Kings Moss; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Cheung Wah at Cheung Wah Takeaway, 32 Claughton Street, St Helens; rated on January 5