Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Zinho at Zinho Coffee Shop Central Square Church Square Shopping Centre, Lagrange Arcade, St Helens; rated on April 28
• Rated 4: Cafe Zinho at The Hardshaw Centre, St Helens; rated on April 28
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Pap'z Chicken and Pizza at 78 Claughton Street, St Helens; rated on April 28