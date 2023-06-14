Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Newbank Garden Centre at 174 Southworth Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on May 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Golden Lion at The Golden Lion Hotel, 30 Church Road, Rainford; rated on May 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: