Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Newbank Garden Centre at 174 Southworth Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on May 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: The Golden Lion at The Golden Lion Hotel, 30 Church Road, Rainford; rated on May 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Sweet 'n' Sour at 16 Cross Lane, Newton Le Willows; rated on May 9