Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Newbank Garden Centre at 174 Southworth Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on May 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Golden Lion at The Golden Lion Hotel, 30 Church Road, Rainford; rated on May 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Sweet 'n' Sour at 16 Cross Lane, Newton Le Willows; rated on May 9