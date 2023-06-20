Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 3: Holdi Restaurant at 410 Ormskirk Road, Rainford; rated on May 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 3: Coco's at Cocos, 5 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on May 15

    • Rated 3: Empire St Helens at Ground Floor, 13-19 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on May 15