Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Holdi Restaurant at 410 Ormskirk Road, Rainford; rated on May 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Coco's at Cocos, 5 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on May 15
• Rated 3: Empire St Helens at Ground Floor, 13-19 Westfield Street, St Helens; rated on May 15