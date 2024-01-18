Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Wellington at Wellington Hotel, 37-39 Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 13
• Rated 3: The Griffin at The Griffin Hotel, Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 13
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Desi Touch at 1 Tamworth Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 13