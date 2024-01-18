Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 4: The Wellington at Wellington Hotel, 37-39 Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 13

    • Rated 3: The Griffin at The Griffin Hotel, Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 13

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Desi Touch at 1 Tamworth Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on December 13